Starving Tigania residents eat wild fruits, squirrels

• Resident says one person died last week and four others injured after the sand quarry they were harvesting buried them alive.
• Rains failed the last two seasons, residents share water from sunk pools with their emaciated animals.
Residents of Tigania Central and East subcounties in Meru have turned to hunting and burning charcoal to make money to buy food following the prolonged drought.
The inhabitants of Kiriicha, Gacibine, Rurii, Karama, Kananku, Akiama and surrounding areas say small children have dropped out of school to help their parents harvest sand.
A number of men have been injured after the hills they were harvesting caved in.
Those living around Nandora Forest told the Star that they eat wild fruits and hunting wild animals such as squirrels.
Sabella Mutegi said one person died last week and four others were injured after the sand quarry they were harvesting buried them alive.
She asked Governor Kiraitu Murungi, Tigania East MP Gichunge Kabeabea and area MCA King’ori Gituma to provide food aid.
“We are forgotten by our leaders, not only at a time of hunger like now, but there are no developments. We carry caskets or the sick on our backs or man-made tree beds to hospitals several kilometres away," Mutegi said.
"Our children can’t sleep as they keep on crying for food, during the day they eat wild fruits like Ntaratare." She asked the government to introduce feeding programmes in schools.
Nicholus Kobia said they share dirty water from sunk pools with their emaciated animals.
On Saturday, Deputy Governor Titus Ntuchiu’s wife, Lucy, expressed her concerns over the famine and deteriorating performance of the schools in Tigania West. She said this prompted her to initiate a community empowerment outreach programme.
“The drought and lack of water are quickly escalating poverty levels,” Lucy said.
Meru assembly Majority leader Victor Kariithi had raised alarm over the famine in Tigania West, saying about 40,000 residents were facing starvation.
Some of the schools whose students have dropped out include Ngage, Ikana and other secondary schools.
The situation is not any better at Thangatha, Gacibine, Ngongoaka, Ngage, Kalantina, Kioru, Mukothima, Kabuabua, Rukaani, Ntoroni, Miomponi, Turima Tweru and Ura Gate primary schools.
The area has not had rains in the last two seasons. As a result, several areas in Tigania East and West, Igembe and Buuri are grappling with famine after crops failed.
