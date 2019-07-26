Starving Tigania residents eat wild fruits, squirrels

Residents of Tigania Central and East subcounties in Meru have turned to hunting and burning charcoal to make money to buy food following the prolonged drought.

The inhabitants of Kiriicha, Gacibine, Rurii, Karama, Kananku, Akiama and surrounding areas say small children have dropped out of school to help their parents harvest sand.

A number of men have been injured after the hills they were harvesting caved in.

Those living around Nandora Forest told the Star that they eat wild fruits and hunting wild animals such as squirrels.

Sabella Mutegi said one person died last week and four others were injured after the sand quarry they were harvesting buried them alive.

She asked Governor Kiraitu Murungi, Tigania East MP Gichunge Kabeabea and area MCA King’ori Gituma to provide food aid.