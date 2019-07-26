Close

SOILS SAMPLING UNDERWAY

JKUAT to help Kitui reap massive mango harvest

Governor Ngilu wants to increase produce and reduce poverty by harnessing all resources

• Aim is to make Kitui a producer of quality mangoes for local and international markets.

• Varsity to carry out soils sampling for right nutrients for massive mango production.

by MUSEMBI NZENGU News Correspondent
Eastern
26 July 2019 - 00:00
Mango farmer in Tulia area of Kitui west subcounty Titus Nyanzu shows mango fruits going to wast for lack of ready market on March 4, 2018.
GOING TO WASTE: Mango farmer in Tulia area of Kitui west subcounty Titus Nyanzu shows mango fruits going to wast for lack of ready market on March 4, 2018.
Image: MUZEMBI NZENGU

Kitui expects an upsurge in mango production following a deal between the county government and the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

JKUT lecturer Phylis Njoki said her institution has identified Kitui’s potential to produced the highest qualities of juiciest mangoes for the local and international market. She said the county has an ideal climatic to grow mangoes.

Addressing mango farmers from Kitui Central subcounty at Kwa Ukungu trading centre on Wednesday, Njoki said that JKUAT with support from Germany will test soils in Kitui to establish whether they have the right nutrients for massive production.

 

 “We are doing soil sampling and water requirements for a single mango tree. We are going mapping mango trees to see how come up with a model to improve mango production, processing, and marketing,” the School of Agriculture don said.

Phylis Njoki, a lecturer from JKUAT, and Kitui value chain specialist Temi Mutia during the mango farmers meeting at Kwa Ukungu in Kitui Central subcounty on Wednesday.
JUICY DEAL: Phylis Njoki, a lecturer from JKUAT, and Kitui value chain specialist Temi Mutia during the mango farmers meeting at Kwa Ukungu in Kitui Central subcounty on Wednesday.
Image: MUSEMBI NZENGU

Value chain and value addition specialist Temi Mutia told the farmers to adopt modern mango farming practices and post-harvest management. He asked them to form a cooperative society to market mangoes and associated products.

The Kitui county director for public participation Peter Mutemi said it was governor Charity Ngilu’s agenda to create wealth by maximising economic exploitation and harnessing researches.

(Edited by V. Graham)

