FROM 6PM TO 6AM

Night meat transport banned over rustling

Farmers warned of farmhands who may be working with rustlers

In Summary

• Meat being transported must have a stamp from the inspection officer showing the origin.

• Sh2 million allocated to construct a police post in Malili. 

by ANDREW MBUVA Correspondent, Makueni
Eastern
24 July 2019 - 00:00
A butcher arranges goat meat inside a slaughterhouse.
SAFE? A butcher arranges goat meat inside a slaughterhouse.
Image: REUTERS

Transportation of meat between 6 pm and 6 am in Makueni county has been banned to curb cattle rustling.

Makueni county commissioner Maalim Mohammed issued the ban on Monday.

The ban follows the theft of 30 cows and 50 goats in Malili since March.

Some of the stolen livestock were recovered while the rest was slaughtered and sold by the rustlers.

Maalim said any meat being transported must have a stamp from the inspection officer showing its origin.

The stamp will let buyers know if the meat is uninspected and possibly dangerous.

​He also said individuals moving animals should ensure they have a transportation permit to avoid prosecution.

“effective Monday. no meat will be ferried from 6pm as it is against the law. Those people transporting live animals must also ensure they have a transportation permit,” Maalim said.

The administrator advised farmers at Malili to secure their homesteads and cattle.

Most of them have not fenced their houses and animals sleep in the open where rustlers have easy access. 

The commissioner urged residents to volunteer information to help arrest cattle rustlers.

​Maalim also asked residents to vet their farmhands as some of them are alleged to be colluding with cattle rustlers.

Kilome MP Thaddeus Nzambia said that as a short term measure, he has rented a house in Malili to act as a police post.

As part of the long-term plan, the MP said that he has allocated Sh2 million to start construction of a police station.

security agencies through the Nyumba Kumi initiative to improve security.

(Edited by N. Mbugua)

