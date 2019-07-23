Mutua wants graft cases concluded in three months

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has called for the determination of corruption cases in three months.

He said the country need to facilitate the Judiciary.

Mutua said the war on corruption can not be won if cases take too long in courts, as the accused continue walking free in streets.

“Kenyans are losing patience with corruption cases that seem never to end and where suspects continue walking free on the streets and even organizing campaigns using the same suspected stolen public monies,”

He said graft cases should be dealt with the same way election cases are being handled in order to serve justice to Kenyans.

He was speaking on Tuesday from his office as he address the issue of corruption in the country.

He has said the country need to set a system which will first track cases and recover the stolen monies.

The governor said this can be achieved if the Judiciary will deploy enough officers dedicated only to the trial of corruption cases.