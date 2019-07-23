Mutua wants graft cases concluded in three months

• He said graft cases should be dealt with the same way election cases are being handled in order to serve justice to Kenyans.
• Party leader has challenged the government to deploy enough resources to the judiciary to hire more magistrates, Judges and enough staff.
Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has called for the determination of corruption cases in three months.
He said the country need to facilitate the Judiciary.
Mutua said the war on corruption can not be won if cases take too long in courts, as the accused continue walking free in streets.
“Kenyans are losing patience with corruption cases that seem never to end and where suspects continue walking free on the streets and even organizing campaigns using the same suspected stolen public monies,”
He said graft cases should be dealt with the same way election cases are being handled in order to serve justice to Kenyans.
He was speaking on Tuesday from his office as he address the issue of corruption in the country.
He has said the country need to set a system which will first track cases and recover the stolen monies.
The governor said this can be achieved if the Judiciary will deploy enough officers dedicated only to the trial of corruption cases.
Kenyans are losing patience with corruption cases that seem never to end and where suspects continue walking free on the streets and even organizing campaigns using the same suspected stolen public monies. pic.twitter.com/DsaNlMIVdd— Dr. Alfred Mutua (@DrAlfredMutua) July 23, 2019
“This means, judicial officers gazetted to hear corruption cases should be freed from the normal judicial work so as to concentrate and hear these matters speedily,”
He has challenged the government to deploy enough resources to the judiciary to hire more magistrates, Judges and enough staff.
“We can’t expect the Judiciary to delivery when it is constrained financially. We should not be slashing the Judiciary’s budget and yet make demands for expeditious hearings,”
Maendeleo Chapa Chap Party leader has further said the ongoing graft cases surrounding Kimarer and Arror dams and NYS should be closed by the end of the year.
His comments comes amid intensified war on corruption by anti-graft agencies.