Makueni-Kajiado border clashes over grazing field leave four men wounded

Four people were injured at the weekend after two communities clashed over pasture and land along the Makueni-Kajiado border.

Three people suffered injuries during a raid on Friday evening in Mikululo village, Kiboko, Makueni. Another clash on Sunday left one person nursing wounds.

The groups were armed with bows, arrows, spears and clubs. One team accused the other of invading the 54-acre grazing field. They said a court had ruled in their favour over the ownership of the parcel.

“This land belongs to us. There is a group that has invaded our land. They injured our men, burned our makeshift structures and stole from us,” a man told journalists.

He said his house was broken into and a solar panel, battery, and a mattress, among other belongings, stolen. The attackers then set the house aflame.

The Sunday attack came barely minutes after reporters had interviewed the man.

He said he had been attacked by four men as he drew water on Friday. He was treated at Makindu Subcounty Hospital and discharged. His head was bandaged.

“I saw a chief who was armed in the other group we chased away. I believe he is the one giving instructions so we are attacked,” he said.

Before the clash, a group of men armed with spears could be seen from a distance. They dared the other group, which was armed with bows and arrows, to face them.

They shouted and charged towards the adversaries. The confrontation did not last long. The group with bows and arrows was repelled and its members fled.

The reporters, Makueni nominated MCA Albunus Wambua, a taxi driver, and a woman scampered away immediately the warring groups emerged from their hideouts in the hilly village.

They took cover in a nearby thicket and later walked three kilometres to reach safety.

By yesterday, tension was still high. Residents urged the government to intervene before the situation gets out of hand.