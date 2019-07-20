Embu water managers charged over licence

Water services stopped for hours after two managers of Embu Water and Sanitation Company were prosecuted for operating without a valid effluent discharge license.

Felix Gitonga, the company’s technical manager, and Christopher Kamuruaana who heads operations were apprehended on Tuesday afternoon by police accompanied by the National Environment Management Authority officers.

Hundreds of workers protesting against alleged malice by Nema stopped rendering services at the company’s headquarters in Embu town and gathered at the Embu law courts in solidarity with their colleagues.

Gitonga and Kamuruaana were booked at the Embu police station after their arrest.

They were charged that on July 16 in Embu town they were found operating the company without a valid effluent discharge license issued by Nema as required by the law.

The duo denied the charges before their lawyer Victor Andande applied for their release on bond and requested for copies of the charge sheet, witnesses statements and any other document the prosecution intended to use against them.

The managers were released on Sh150, 000 bond each and surety of similar amount or a cash bail of Sh100,000. The case will be heard on July 23.