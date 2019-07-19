Close

LOCKED HIM IN HIS HOUSE

Man arrested for biting nephew's ears

Boy had come home for lunch break when he was attacked

In Summary

• Motive not established but police cited a land dispute in the family.

• Boy ran to school, teachers took him to hospital where he was treated, discharged. 

by DAVID DIBONDO
Eastern
19 July 2019 - 00:00
John Mutirithi who allegedly bit the boys ears is cornered by angry residents.
CRUEL: John Mutirithi who allegedly bit the boys ears is cornered by angry residents.
Image: DENNIS DIBONDO

The uncle of a seven-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly bit his nephew's ears on Monday. 

The boy had come home from school for a lunch break.

The suspect is said to have locked his house after the boy grabbed a bag used to carry food and attacked him. 

No one else was home.

John Muriithi was arrested and is being held at Maua police station. 

Neighbours heard the boy's cry for help and came to his rescue. The boy ran to school immediately and was taken to the hospital.

Residents beat the suspect and wanted to lynch him before the local assistant chief intervened.

Teacher  David Kithinji reported the incident to Muringene police post and took the boy to Kangeta hospital where he was treated and discharged. 

"He came crying and bleeding from both ears. He claimed he had been bitten by his uncle. He should be assisted to get justice," Kithinji said. 

Igembe Central police boss Henry Onyango said the suspect is in custody and will be arraigned.

The motive was not immediately known but Onyango said there has been a land dispute in the family.

(Edited by N.Mbugua)

