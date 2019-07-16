Pick Kindiki, Ruto told by Meru, Tharaka Nithi leaders

Leaders in Tharaka Nithi and Meru have rekindled calls for DP William Ruto to pick Senate Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki as his running mate in 2022.

These calls heightened when Ruto visited Tharaka Nithi on Saturday.

Kindiki was Senate Majority leader in the first term of President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP Ruto.

He had declared interest in in the DP's spot in 2014 after being made a Njuri Nceke elder and being appointed spokesman of the Ameru. However, his career was rocky and it plummeted with the rise of Meru Governor Peter Munya, now Trade CS.

Kindiki was reelected senator but has not been particularly charismatic about his plans for the county or personal ambitions.

He had a falling out with Governor Muthomi Njuki, so he lacks solid support on his home turf.

However, on Saturday when Ruto visited Tharaka Nithi, leaders from both Meru and Tharaka pushed for Kindiki on the DP's ticket.

Ruto attended the Tharaka constituency Education Fund harambee in Mukothima.

He was joined by Tharaka MP Gitonga Murugara, Kindiki, Kareke Mbiuki (Maara), Tharaka Nithi Women Representative Beatrice Nkatha, EALA MP Mpuru Aburi, Patrick Munene (Chuka Igambangombe) Meru Senator Mithika Linturi and Tigania East MP Josphat Gichunge, among others

"Kindiki has been one of the Jubilee spin masters, he is very capable of helping Ruto clinch the presidency," Murugara said.

Maara MP Kareke Mbiuki urged Ruto to pick Kindiki for his ticket. He said Ruto has received a lot of support from Tharaka Nithi.

"Ruto has been with us all the way and ensured we receive numerous development projects so we will support him in 2022," Mbiuki said.

"We also urge Ruto to consider Kindiki as his running mate. Despite supporting previous regimes, the biggest seat we have gotten is only that assistant minister," he said.

Tharaka Nithi Women Representative Beatrice Nkatha said Tharaka Nithi is solidly behind Kindiki.

Kindiki said nothing of his ambitions but slammed the recent statement by Ambassador Francis Muthaura who told the Building Bridges team that whoever comes second should be prime minister in an all-inclusive government.

"Who will question the government if there is no opposition? There will be confusion. We have seen how one-party rule worked for our country," he said.

Kindiki urged DP Ruto to continue in his quest for 2022.

"People should not lie to you that 2022 is far away and you should not plan for it. If one plans for the journey to heaven, yet no one knows when it will come, why not plan for 2022 ?" Kindiki asked.

(Edited by V. Graham)