Land file gone, family seeks justice in Machakos court

A family in Kangundo has urged the Judicial Service Commission to help them get justice in their land case pending in a Machakos court.

They say the case in which they sued several individuals and a land dealing company in the Environment and Land Court in Machakos had a hit dead end after their file went missing.

The family had sued the defendants for allegedly invading and subdividing their 100 acres inherited from their father.

The disputed land ist Komarock along the Nairobi-Kangundo road in Kamulu subcounty.

Spokesman Francis Mwaniki, 67, said the family is in agony following the disappearance of the file and stalling of the case.

He said their father died in 2002, after which subdivision of the land started without the family's knowledge.

Mwanikispoke to the Star on Friday last week.

He said all their 10 siblings — seven men and three women — depend on the land for their livelihoods and those of their children and grandchildren.

He said that more than 13 acres have already been subdivided and sold.

The family has been represented in court by DM Mutinda and Advocates.

“The case file disappeared in a Machakos court just before the case was concluded,” Mwaniki said.

The court documents seen by Star show that Benjamin Mwaniki and Nicholas Mwaniki, suing as the administrator of the estate of Mwaniki Kalanza, also known as Samuel Mwaniki, sued John Mwangi, Danstan Omari, Pamela Nyarige, Mwanzo Properties Limited and the Land Registrar, Machakos, in ELC CASE NO.259B of 2011.