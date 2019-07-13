Thugs injure Machakos traffic commander, gun stolen

Machakos county traffic police commander Abdinasir Harun has been admitted to a Nairobi hospital after being attacked by thugs on Wednesday night

Machakos county police commander Mohammed Maalim said the officer was attacked by three men in a local hotel while having supper.

Harun was seriously injured and the thugs robbed him of his gun.

“The officer was returning from an accident scene where five were killed along the Machakos - Wote road in Mumandu. He had gone to the hotel for supper when some people attacked him," Maalim told the Star on the phone on Thursday.

Maalim said Harun was alone during the time of the attack. He had driven himself to the hotel in a private car, dressed in plain clothes.

He said members of the public took the officer to Machakos Level 5 Hospital and reported the matter at Machakos police station at around midnight.

Maalim said that Harun was transferred from Machakos Level 5 Hospital to Nairobi South Hospital for specialised treatment.

The officer’s car was found parked outside the hotel and towed to Machakos police station.

“At first he was taken to Machakos Level 5 Hospital, he was referred to Nairobi South Hospital for special treatment since he wasn’t getting better,” Maalim said.

He said police have launched investigations.

“We are doing investigations into the matter. We are pursuing the cop’s attackers as well as looking for his stolen gun,” Maalim said.

Menawhile, six people died in an accident on Wednesday along Machakos –Wote road at Mumandu. The accident involved a 14-seater Nissan matatu belonging to MAPTRA Sacco.

“The matatu got a tyre burst and rolled several times. Four passengers died on the spot and Several others sustained serious injuries. They were taken to Machakos Level 5 Hospital,” Maalim said.

The fifth passenger died on arrival to the hospital same night while the sixth one succumbed to injuries on Thursday.

The bodies were taken to Machakos Level 5 Hospital mortuary while wreckage of the matatu was towed to Machakos police station.

(Edited by P. Wanambisi)