Thug shot dead in Mlolongo, police recover home-made gun

A suspected gangster has been shot dead in Mlolongo, Machakos.

The man in his early 30's was killed by police officers at Mlolongo phase three estate on Thursday night.

Athi River sub-county police commander Samwel Mukuusi said that the thug drew a home made gun to shoot at police officers who had been pursuing him together with his two other accomplices during the 8.30pm incident.

“My officers acting on tip-off trailed three suspected gangsters who have been terrorising residents. They were cornered by the police and ordered to stop but one of them drew a gun. My officers shot him dead,” he said.

Mukuusi spoke to the Star in Mlolongo police station minutes after the incident on Thursday night.

He said two other thugs escaped, but are being pursued by the police.

“His two accomplices escaped in the crowd and a fire arm, home-made gun and a magazine containing 11 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the scene of incident,” Mukuusi said.

He said the magazine has a capacity of 15 bullets.

The deceased was not immediately identified since he did not have any identification documents on him. The body was taken to City Mortuary.

Mukuusi said the police will take the gun for ballistic examination to determine whether it had been used to commit crimea elsewhere or in Mlolongo.

He warned criminals to keep off Athi River subcounty. Mukuusi He lauded his officers for the good job, stating that locals have been having sleepless nights.

“They criminals will be given best medication that they deserve.”

He said police have stepped up their operations following several attacks on M-Pesa shops in Mlolongo and Athi River towns.

“Lives have been lost needlessly. We have enhanced patrols, operations and intelligence systems,” Mukusi said.

(Edited by P. Wanambisi)