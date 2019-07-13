Close

Thug shot dead in Mlolongo, police recover home-made gun

The man in his early 30's was killed by police officers at Mlolongo phase three estate on Thursday night.

In Summary

• Athi River sub-county police commander Samwel Mukuusi said that the thug  drew a home made gun to shoot at police officers who had been pursuing him together with his two other accomplices.

• Two other thugs escaped, but are being pursued by the police.

by GEORGE OWITI Correspondent - Machakos
Eastern
13 July 2019 - 00:00
Athi River police commander Samwel Mukuusi displays a home-made gun recovered from a suspect on Thursday night.
Athi River police commander Samwel Mukuusi displays a home-made gun recovered from a suspect on Thursday night.
Image: GEORGE OWITI

A suspected gangster has been shot dead in Mlolongo, Machakos.

The man in his early 30's was killed by police officers at Mlolongo phase three estate on Thursday night.

Athi River sub-county police commander Samwel Mukuusi said that the thug  drew a home made gun to shoot at police officers who had been pursuing him together with his two other accomplices during the 8.30pm incident.

 

“My officers acting on tip-off trailed three suspected gangsters who have been terrorising residents.  They were cornered by the police and ordered to stop but one of them drew a gun. My officers shot him dead,” he said.

Mukuusi spoke to the Star in Mlolongo police station minutes after the incident on Thursday night.

He said two other thugs escaped, but are being pursued by the police.

“His two accomplices escaped in the crowd and a fire arm, home-made gun and a magazine containing 11 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the scene of incident,” Mukuusi said.

He said the magazine has a capacity of 15 bullets.

The deceased was not immediately identified since he did not have any identification documents on him. The body was taken to City Mortuary.

Mukuusi said the police will take the gun for ballistic examination to determine whether it had been used to commit crimea elsewhere or in Mlolongo.

 

He warned criminals to keep off Athi River subcounty. Mukuusi He lauded his officers for the good job, stating that locals have been having sleepless nights.

“They criminals will be given best medication that they deserve.”

He said police have stepped up their operations following several attacks on M-Pesa shops in Mlolongo and Athi River towns.

“Lives have been lost needlessly. We have enhanced patrols, operations and intelligence systems,” Mukusi said.

(Edited by P. Wanambisi)

MORE:

Suspected thug shot dead near Mama Lucy hospital

A suspected thug was on Wednesday evening shot dead along Kangundo Road, near the Mama Lucy hospital. Police recovered a pistol,a ...
News
2 years ago

Suspected thug shot dead in Kayole, 3 escape

A suspected thug was shot dead in Kayole following a botched robbery incident on Wednesday night. The suspect was in the company of three others who ...
News
1 year ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by GEORGE OWITI Correspondent - Machakos
Eastern
13 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. 10 women arrested shooting pornographic film, dildos ...
    12h ago Coast

  2. City hall pulls down car wash a month after reconstruction
    1d ago Nairobi

  3. Armed robbers storm Sakina church, kill one worshiper
    19h ago Nairobi

  4. 15 Kenyan seafarers held captive on Somali fishing vessel
    1d ago Coast

  5. NGO employee charged with stealing Sh17 million
    1d ago Nairobi

Latest Videos