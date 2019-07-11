Close

STABBED WITH KNIFE

Mwingi woman escapes death in love triangle

She had an affair with another woman's husband and had spent the previous night with him in her house

by STAR REPORTER The Star
Eastern
11 July 2019 - 00:00
Crime scene
A woman escaped death in Itivanzou, Mwingi North subcounty, after she was attacked by another woman who claimed she had been having an affair with her husband.

The chaotic incident took place on Tuesday morning when Nduku (not her real name) appeared armed with a knife at the other woman’s house and stabbed her several times before breaking her left hand.

Residents said the woman had been staying with Nduku’s husband. He had spent the previous night at her place.

“This woman has been having an illicit affair with Nduku’s husband and they have tried talking over the matter to no avail. Nduku took the law into her hands and attacked her leaving her for the dead,” a neighbour narrated.

Itivanzou chief Daniel Kilonzo said, “We tried running after Nduku soon after the incident but she boarded a boda boda, which sped off. We then rushed the woman to Mwingi Level 4 hospital where she is receiving medical attention.”

