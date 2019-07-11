Embu youths unaware of 30% state, county tenders for special groups

Most Embu youths, women and persons living with disability have no idea that they reserve the right to get at least 30 per cent of public tenders.

They have failed to take advantage of the legal provision to transform their lives.

Rindi Group CEO Wangui Kaweru yesterday termed it unfortunate that only a few people know the significance of trade fairs, expos and exhibitions. She said her interactions with the special groups have taught her a lot.

She called for awareness campaigns so people in the special groups display what they can offer in terms of products and services, and bid for tenders floated by state and county departments or agencies.

“When you explain to the people in the special groups from Embu what an expo is all about, they will first ask you what is a special group and thus it means they have no knowledge that there is that 30 per cent tenders given to them,” Kaweru said.

She spoke at Embu Talents Academy. Rindi Group organised a trade expo for the youth, women and persons living with disability. It was sponsored by the Kenya College of Management and Information Technology, and Olympia Wafula Foundation, among others.

Women in Business president Mary Muthoni urged the groups to register their business names and companies with the government to be able to trade with public institutions. Without the required documents, they can’t exploit the available tender opportunities, she said.

The expo was meant to create a free platform for the special groups to showcase their businesses, skills or what they do for a living and educate them on tendering, especially on the 30 per cent.

During the function, the Kenya College of Management and Information Technology pledged three scholarships for one youth, one woman and a disabled person. Olympia Wafula Foundation issued 10 wheelchairs.

Embu Trade executive Jamleck Muturi said the expo played a big role in highlighting what the special groups do. The county government will advise and direct them on what to do so they get tenders.

Former Woman Representative aspirant Susan Nyaga appealed to women not to choose work. No work is specific for men or women in today's world, she said.

The politician urged parents with disabled children not to hide them. She said all must be taken to school so they get to pursue their careers of choice.

(Edited by F'Orieny)