Official condemns residents relieving in bush

Eastern regional commissioner Isaiah Nakoru has threatened to arrest residents who relieve themselves in the bush instead of using latrines.

Nakoru said relieving oneself in the bush is backward and asked public health officers in the region to arrest anybody doing so.

He said going for a call of nature in the bush spreads diseases and pollutes the environment.

Nakoru spoke at Mbuvori village in Embu North on Friday.

The administrator asked residents to dig latrines or use ones built for the public.

“Anybody relieving himself in the bush should know that he is committing a crime and if arrested he will be dealt with according to the law because people should have pit latrines", Nakoru said.

He made the remarks after Embu health executive Joan Mwende condemned the habit last week.