MP aspirant criticises Wambora for weak appointments

An MP aspirant on Thursday said Embu executives cannot achieve their departmental goals because their expertise is not relevant to their dockets.

Gitonga Mukunji from Manyatta accused Governor Martin Wambora of appointing officers without caring whether they are fit to perform their assigned roles. The county chief is interested in political allegiance as opposed to service delivery, he said.

He said most executives have performed dismally and that hurts the collective achievement of the county cabinet. Mukunji spoke in Embu town.

He said the problem is not just in Embu alone but all of Kenya. It has hampered socioeconomic development and must be corrected, Mukunji said.

“Let, for example, the executive of health be a medic, the one for education be an educationist or a teacher and so on. Let’s make sure it’s the career path that one has chosen that will enable him or her to be a Cabinet secretary or a county executive of the department that matches his qualifications."

Mukunji said if the trend continues, young men in Embu and the country at large will not be encouraged to pursue specific careers but will instead focus on political connections to be appointed to leadership positions. This will be detrimental to development, he cautioned.

He said subjects like the sciences are not done well by students because they don’t see the need when those who are glorified and recognised are tenderpreneurs and politicians. Kenya is headed in the wrong direction because politics is glorified at the expense of intellectual capacity, he added.

Mukunji called for better remuneration of teachers because they are the ones who mould everybody. He said Kenyans must appreciate different careers so the country does not fall short of the required number of professionals for all sectors.

