Ex-councillors want Ruto probed over assassination plot

Former councillors have joined the fray on Deputy President William Ruto assassination plot allegation and want him investigated.

The group led by James Murungi poured cold water on the allegation saying the DP is on a 24-hour security guard and there was no way he was under threat Cabinet Secretaries from Mt Kenya region.

Murungi, popularly known as Cuba, said Ruto's allegation had endangered the lives of CSs, especially Peter Munya.

“I have been in leadership for 21 years and for 15 years as a senior councillor. I have known Munya since he became Tigania East MP for 10 years and five years as Meru governor. He has never been involved in any theft, corruption or killing plots. He loves people, is courageous and firm,” Murungi said.

CSs Munya (Trade), Joe Mucheru (ICT), Sicily Kariuki (Health) and James Macharia (Transport) were last week summoned to the DCI to record statements over plot to kill the DP. They did not as Ruto has not formally complained.

Murungi said, “Ruto must be investigated. He started the allegation. If Munya gets lost even for a minute, we will demand that Ruto should produce him."

Meru business leaders and activists have dismissed the assassination claims as politically motivated.

Meru Director of Chambers of Commerce Salesio Mutea said, "Ruto’s divide and rule" tactics will automatically shift Mt Kenya region from supporting his presidential ambitions.

“We are going to support those with outstanding plans for Kenyans. Kenyans are tired of divisive politics,” Mutea said.

Political activist Gakii Mbui claimed the allegation were meant to show CSs in a bad light.

“Munya is a member of Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders and he can’t commit such a crime. Those are just plans to eliminate the CS,” Mbui said.

