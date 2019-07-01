Runyenjes shouldn’t get next Embu governor: MP

Manyatta MP John Muchiri has said the next Embu governor should come from either Manyatta or any Mbeere constituency, and not Runyenjes.

Muchiri, who has represented Manyatta constituency since 2008, expressed interest to replace Governor Martin Wambora in 2022.

He made the comments despite Wambora’s request to area politicians to stop early campaigns because the general election is too far.

Wambora advised leaders to engage in development to uplift the residents’ standards of living.

Muchiri said after Wambora, who comes from Runyenjes constituency, retires in 2022, Manyatta or Mbeere regions should produce the next governor.

“This time it’s Runyenjes that has the governor's seat and thus the next governor should be from either Manyatta or Mbeere. But we have not said a person from Runyenjes should not vie for the seat. It’s democratic right of everybody to stand but it will be very unfair for the seat to go to Runyenjes since there will be no equity in distribution of resources and positions in the county,” said Muchiri.

Muchiri was speaking on Friday at St Michael Primary School in Embu Town when he presided over a meeting of some of its alumni who donated desks to the school.

He said countries fight because of issues such as unfair distribution of resources and positions and such conflicts should be warded off through fair distribution of various seats and resources.

He said Wambora, who was Runyenjes MP 2002-2007, was well supported to clinch governor's seat by all Embu residents and will be supported until 2022, but after that it will be logical for somebody else from the other constituencies to replace him.

Muchiri said he has offered himself for the seat arguing that qualifies more than any other person.

Muchiri said he will educate people on the importance of having the seat rotated according to the regions.

Other aspirants for the governor’s seat include Deputy Governor David Kariuki (Manyatta) Kithinji Kiragu (Manyatta), former Senator Lenny Kivuti (Mbeere) North) Dr Njagi Kumantha (Runyenjes) and Cecily Mbarire (Runyenjes).