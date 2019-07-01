Close

IMPROVING HOUSE-MEDIA RELATIONS

Kitui county assembly to set up a media centre

Journalists stormed out of the public gallery after they were asked to surrender their mobile phones to orderlies

In Summary

• Media room to have a TV, speakers and Wi-Fi 

• Ndotto pledges a better work environment for accredited journalists

by MUSEMBI NZENGU News Correspondent
Eastern
01 July 2019 - 00:00
Kitui assembly speaker George Ndotto speaks to journalists at the Kitui assembly premised Thursday evening.
MEDIA CENTRE Kitui assembly speaker George Ndotto speaks to journalists at the Kitui assembly premised Thursday evening.
Image: Musembi Nzengu

Kitui county assembly speaker George Ndotto has sought to improve the relationship between the House and journalists.

He promised to set up a press room in the precincts of the assembly.

Ndotto said journalists accredited to cover proceedings and any other event will have a well-furnished media room equipped with a giant TV, loudspeakers and Wi-Fi for Internet access.

“I want you to operate in a better environment. You will be able to monitor proceedings and file real-time reports to your media houses. All journalist accredited to cover the assembly will have unlimited access to the media room,” he said.

Ndotto made the pledge on Friday after journalists stormed out of the public gallery of the ultramodern chambers after they were asked to surrender their mobile phones to orderlies.

“We use our mobile phones handsets to record the proceedings and without them, we will have no business being in the chambers. We would rather stay away until a time when the assembly rules will be revised to accommodate us,” radio journalist Mwangangi protested.

But the speaker urged the reporters to use tape recorders. “There is no way we can allow journalists to go in with their mobile phones,” he said.

He also told journalists to make use of the press gallery within the chambers.

“But again, you will only access the press gallery if one is immaculately dressed in a coat and a tie. Male journalists can also be allowed in if they are smartly dressed in a tie,” Ndotto said.

(Edited by F'Orieny)

