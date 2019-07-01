Kenya should be foreign aid donor, not beneficiary, says US ambassador

US Ambassador Kyle McCarter says Kenya should not depend on foreign aid.

He said Kenya has resources that can be exploited for the benefit of its people and even neighbours.

McCarter spoke on Friday last week when he and his wife, Victoria Ramatowski, paid a courtesy call on Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi. He said the country has so many idle parcels, which have the potential to end food insecurity and unemployment if farmed.

"There are too many resources in Kenya. There are too many wonderful, strong beautiful shambas. There are too many people with the ability to lift Kenya up and I believe Kenya should not be a beneficiary but a benefactor,” McCarter said.

Kenya, like many countries on the African continent, still relies on foreign aid to meet some of its development needs. The US has been one of its major foreign aid donors.

The envoy, however, said the US will continue to strengthen its relationship with Kenya and help it relieve its debt burden, which is said to be nearing Sh6 trillion.

“The US will do everything necessary to walk with the Kenyan people down their path. Every project we do, every infrastructure, it gonna be with an open contract, it gonna be with ethics of the highest (sic),” he said.

Kiraitu dismissed claims that there are no jobs for the youth.

“The problem with our youths is not unemployment. Many youths are unemployable because they don’t have skills. We want to open up for private capital to come and work with us to open more opportunities for our people,” he said.

He promised to work closely with the private sector and development partners to equip young people with the skills needed in the job market and create more jobs.

“We greatly appreciate the cooperation and partnerships we have with the United States which are being spearheaded here in Meru by US agencies such as the USAID and other partnerships through Ahadi," Kiraitu said.

"We appreciate this visit as an indication of continued friendship and an even closer working partnership going into the future.”

(Edited by F'Orieny)