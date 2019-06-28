Early campaigns a diversion, warns Wambora

Embu Governor Martin Wambora is disappointed that some local politicians are dividing residents with their early campaigns for 2022 elections.

Wambora, who is serving his final term, said those leaders were self-serving "as the general election is too far".

One of those who are on the campaign trails is his, until recently, archrival Lenny Kivuti.

The former Embu senator wants to succeed Wambora as governor. Nominated MP Cecily Mbarire is also eyeing the seat.

Kivuti has been attending church services, raising funds and asking residents to elect him when Wambora retires.

The governor spoke on Wednesday during a bonding session of national government administrators, security personnel and county officials at the School of Government.

Too early politicking is also a concern of President Uhuru Kenyatta who has also asked politicians countrywide to get down to work for the wananchi.

He said leaders should focus on uniting people. He was happy that people in the county have always been united irrespective of where they come.

He said the problem has been with the leaders with self interests.

He said Embu people were enjoying peace because he is working with all politicians.

Kivuti and Mbarire have declared their support for Wambora and asked residents to support the governor to deliver his vision.

Wambora said his government and the local administration and the security agencies will work closely to effectively serve the residents.

He was accompanied by his deputy David Kariuki and county commissioner Abdullahi Galgalo.

The governor said his government was working with the national administration to harmonise the contentious Liquor Licensing and Control law which allows bars to open from 2pm to 5pm.

County commissioner Galgalo had expressed concern the law frustrates efforts of maintaining security as it conflicts with Mututho law. He called for its amendment.

Wambora at the same time said the county government will not give hotels in villages licences to operate 24 hours, adding that it's only the tourist hotels which are allowed to do so.

Edited by R.Wamochie