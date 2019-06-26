Close

REVIEW OF PENAL CODE

Give ex-prisoners good conduct certificates, state told

Leaders say harsh treatment of former prisoners amounts to total condemnation

In Summary

•Discrimination easily leads some former inmates back to a life of crime

•Reformed prisoners should be helped to resume life within their communities

26 June 2019 - 00:00
Kanu nominated senator Abshiro Halake
Image: / JOHN CHESOLI

Religious and political leaders in Isiolo have called for a review of the Penal Code to enable reformed prisoners acquire certificates of good conduct.

Nominated Senator Halake Abshiro, Isiolo interfaith chairman Sheikh Ahmed Set and Isiolo women leader Lucy Mworia spoke after they they paid a visit to Isiolo GK Prison.

Senator Abshiro said the harsh treatment of former prisoners by both the government and local communities amounts to total condemnation.

Discrimination easily leads some former inmates back to a life of crime and possibly back to jail, he said.

“Once someone is convicted and their finger prints taken, the person is then condemned for life since they cannot obtain crucial services including employment after completing their terms, as they are barred from acquiring the mandatory certificate of good conduct. This should not be the case,” Abshiro said.

She said that there was need for Parliament to review the Penal Code in order to allow the reformed prisoners to resume normal life within their communities once they have completed their jail terms.

Senator Abshiro said many inmates were in prison due to poverty, citing cases of individuals at the facility who are behind bars for failing to raise bail of between Sh5,000 and Sh20,000.

She said such people end up consuming resources from the government amounting to millions of shillings when they could be out there fending for themselves.

Abshiro said it was impractical to continue holding people behind bars for very petty crimes whose sentences could be served through community service.

She bailed out six inmates by paying their penalties of between Sh7,000 and Sh25,000, arguing that Kenyans should not be let to suffer as a result of poverty.

Isiolo interfaith chairperson Sheikh Ahmed Set echoed Senator Abshiro’s sentiments, arguing that the prisons were correctional facilities and therefore Kenyans need to welcome back reformed prisoners into society rather than condemning them.

Isiolo women leader Lucy Mworia urged the inmates to focus on the various courses offered in prison in order to ensure that they are equipped with relevant skills that will help them earn a living once they leave the prison.

She said that there was a need for county leaders to mobilise resources to ensure that former prisoners have relevant tools and equipment to enable them earn from the skills acquired while in prison.

The two urged Senator Abshiro to take up the matter with fellow legislators to ensure that the Penal Code is reviewed to offer relief to reformed prisoners once they complete their jail terms.

