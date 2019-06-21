Close

TRAGEDY

Worker burried alive as pit latrine caves on him

An earthmover was used to retrieve body.

In Summary

• James Kinyua who was working with his brother 35 feet deep when the walls collapsed, burying him alive at around 3pm. 

• The two had been reportedly contracted by the school to dig the latrine and were doing the work in turns as each removed the soil from the bottom.

by REUBEN GITHINJI Corespondent, Embu
Eastern
21 June 2019 - 00:00
A previous photo of rescue operations ongoing for three people who were buried alive in a pit latrine.
Image: EUTYCAS MUCHIRI
Image: EUTYCAS MUCHIRI

A middle-aged man died yesterday after a pit latrine he was digging at Gichugu Primary school in Embu East sub-county collapsed on him. 

James Kinyua who was working with his brother was 35 feet deep when the walls of the latrine collapsed, burying him alive at around 3pm. 

The two had been reportedly contracted by the school to dig the latrine and were doing the work in turns as each removed the soil from the bottom.

When his turn came, Kinyua climbed down to the bottom and after digging for a while the earth caved, Gaturi North Location Chief Nicasio Nyaga said. 

The chief said Kinyua’s brother sounded an alarm thereby attracting masses of residents who could however not assist with their bare hands and hoes.

SS Meta a contractor tarmacking a nearby road used an earth mover to try and retrieve the body from the pit.

The body was retrieved at around 7pm and moved to Embu Level 5 Hospital mortuary. 

(Edited by O. Owino)

