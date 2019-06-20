Miraa-muguka wars: Embu traders ban Meru sellers

Tension in Embu Town has heightened after muguka dealers declared that Meru traders were selling miraa leaves, pretending they were 'superior'muguka.

'Real' muguka traders banned the 'fakes' and their products.

Last week a fight broke out at Embu Town’s Kamuketha Miraa market between Embu muguka farmers and Meru miraa traders. Several people were injured and several arrested.

It was all about money and market share.

The muguka dealers, including farmers and traders, said miraa is taken after peeling off the skin of soft stalks and chewing the stalks. Muguka is consumed by chewing soft leaves from the muguka bush.

The muguka dealers said their leaves were more popular than miraa twigs and, as a result, miraa growers were picking their leaves and unethically passing them off as muguka. They take them to Embu markets where they are transported to Nairobi and Mombasa as muguka.

Speaking at Siakago town the Embu muguka dealers on Wednesday said miraa leaves are not as stimulating as muguka leaves.

They claimed Meru miraa dealers have been selling leaves at throwaway prices of Sh100-200 per bag while muguka sells for Sh500 to Sh1,00 per bag.

During the meeting organised by Nthawa Ward-representative Nathan Mwari, they said legitimate muguka dealers are losing a lot of money after buying the stimulant from farmers for Sh300. But it's only selling for Sh200 at the market due to the huge supply of miraa leaves.