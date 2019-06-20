Miraa-muguka wars: Embu traders ban Meru sellers

• Tension has heightened after Embu muguka dealers declared Meru traders were selling miraa leaves pretending they were genuine muguka.
• Muguka traders say sellers of miraa leaf are banned from Embu market.
Tension in Embu Town has heightened after muguka dealers declared that Meru traders were selling miraa leaves, pretending they were 'superior'muguka.
'Real' muguka traders banned the 'fakes' and their products.
Last week a fight broke out at Embu Town’s Kamuketha Miraa market between Embu muguka farmers and Meru miraa traders. Several people were injured and several arrested.
It was all about money and market share.
The muguka dealers, including farmers and traders, said miraa is taken after peeling off the skin of soft stalks and chewing the stalks. Muguka is consumed by chewing soft leaves from the muguka bush.
The muguka dealers said their leaves were more popular than miraa twigs and, as a result, miraa growers were picking their leaves and unethically passing them off as muguka. They take them to Embu markets where they are transported to Nairobi and Mombasa as muguka.
Speaking at Siakago town the Embu muguka dealers on Wednesday said miraa leaves are not as stimulating as muguka leaves.
They claimed Meru miraa dealers have been selling leaves at throwaway prices of Sh100-200 per bag while muguka sells for Sh500 to Sh1,00 per bag.
During the meeting organised by Nthawa Ward-representative Nathan Mwari, they said legitimate muguka dealers are losing a lot of money after buying the stimulant from farmers for Sh300. But it's only selling for Sh200 at the market due to the huge supply of miraa leaves.
They said unfair completion has compelled muguka traders to force muguka farmers to sell them the leaves at low prices to compete with the unethical Meru miraa traders.
“We won't allow Meru miraa dealers to sell their leaves at Embu markets. They should transport them directly to Nairobi or Mombasa to compete with our muguka from Embu.
"Let the customers decide, but not here in Embu," Mwari said.
The Embu muguka dealers included James Ngare, John Mwaniki, and Salesio Njeru.
They said Meru miraa dealers are plotting to drive muguka stimulant off the market, hurting both muguka farmers and traders.
They formed a committee to implement their Siakago Declaration and monitor miraa leaf dealers in Embu.
The Embu dealers asked Governor Maritn Wambora, MPs and the Interior ministry to intervene and ensure a level playing field. Let miraa dealers sell only stalks as in the past, they said.
They complained that Meru politicians are usually united in fighting for the welfare of miraa farmers but Embu politicians are not helping muguku farmers.
Some Embu dealers were accused of colluding with miraa leaf dealers and warned them to stop.