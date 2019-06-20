Capping donations will stagnate church projects – Cleric

A Meru cleric has told off politicians who want to limit the amount of money civil servants can donate in harambees.

Bishop Kiogora Magambo of Jesus House of Praise in Meru town told journalists that tithes and offerings have declined since the debate on capping donations at Sh100,000 begun.

He said church projects countrywide will stall if the proposed motion is passed.

“The Church has no capacity to know dirty and clean money. There is nothing wrong with millions coming to church,” Kiogora said.

ODM Chairman John Mbadi on June 5, wrote to the National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi proposing amendments to Public Officer Ethics Act with an aim to cap such contributions to Sh 100,0000.

The motion has elicited mixed reactions with some seeing it as a move to tame Deputy President William Ruto church tours and contributions.

Three Meru MPs Moses Kirima (Imenti Central), Rahim Dawood (North Imenti) and Mugambi Rindikiri (Buuri) have criticsed the motion saying it will curtail the freedom of worship

Magambo asked the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate corrupt leaders instead of depriving worshippers their right to seek God.

“To whom much is given much is required whether Sh20, 500, 100,000 or 1 million. They should be let free to worship,” Kiogora said.

He said that the government has mechanisms to know any suspicious deals any registered church carries out and can easily investigate them.

“Politicians are our brothers and sisters, why condemn a genuine giver? Universities, Schools, churches have been built by people coming together,” Kiogora said.

Rindikiri said those with plans to to curtail contributions are enemies of development and are deemed to fail.

“If such law is passed it will affect everybody because churches are not only for politician.” Kirima said.

“You cannot stop someone who wants to build the whole church. If one has Sh10million and wants to give out Sh5million why accuse them that their money is from corruption,” Kirima said.