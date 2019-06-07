Mutua accuses critics of trivialising new banknotes

•The value of money is its purchasing power, not the picture or colour on the note
•Kenyatta, like other founding fathers, is in history books as a hero and that cannot be wished away
The value of money is not in the picture or colour on the note or coin but its purchasing power, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has told critics of the new generation banknotes.
“There is a difference between a statue and a portrait. What we have on the new notes is a statue of founding father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that," Mutua said.
He dismissed as trivial the debate on Mzee Kenyatta’s statue in the currency notes unveiled on Madaraka Day.
"Would the people complaining be okay if it was a picture of a lion or a giraffe? Are those animals more important than the founding father of the nation and other heroes?”
The county chief said Kenyatta, like other founding fathers of African nations, is in the history books as a hero and that cannot be wished away.
“A society that chooses to bash and disregard those who transformed it from colonial imperialism to the freedom we enjoy today, is doomed. What we should be rooting for is having different statues of our heroes such as Tom Mboya, Paul Ngei, Dedan Kimathi, Wangari Maathai, Oginga Odinga and others,” Mutua said.
He spoke on Thursday after an inspection tour of Machakos retail market.
Mutua said the critics should redirect their energy on building a strong economy.
“What I want to see is a strong Kenyan shilling that can trade internationally and one whose purchasing power is felt by citizens as they grow richer. A strong shilling means strong wages and a better quality of life,” he said.
Mutua, who is eyeing the presidency in 2022 on his Maendeleo Chap Chap party ticket, said the problems facing Kenyans do not accord them the luxury of engaging in simplistic issues. “With the challenges we face in our country of high unemployment, lack of money in circulation, runaway corruption, trade imbalance and polarised politics, we need to up our game or we will remain a third world country forever.”
Activist Okiya Omtatah and East African Legislative Assembly MP Simon Mbugua have challenged the introduction of the new notes in court, arguing that it is unconstitutional for Mzee's portrait to be on banknotes.