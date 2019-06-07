Mutua accuses critics of trivialising new banknotes

The value of money is not in the picture or colour on the note or coin but its purchasing power, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has told critics of the new generation banknotes.

“There is a difference between a statue and a portrait. What we have on the new notes is a statue of founding father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that," Mutua said.

He dismissed as trivial the debate on Mzee Kenyatta’s statue in the currency notes unveiled on Madaraka Day.

"Would the people complaining be okay if it was a picture of a lion or a giraffe? Are those animals more important than the founding father of the nation and other heroes?”

The county chief said Kenyatta, like other founding fathers of African nations, is in the history books as a hero and that cannot be wished away.

“A society that chooses to bash and disregard those who transformed it from colonial imperialism to the freedom we enjoy today, is doomed. What we should be rooting for is having different statues of our heroes such as Tom Mboya, Paul Ngei, Dedan Kimathi, Wangari Maathai, Oginga Odinga and others,” Mutua said.