Hunger pushes learners in Meru out of classrooms

Learners in Tigania Central are dropping out of school due to hunger.

To the hunger-stricken children, attending classes is secondary to searching for means of survival.

There are many dropouts in Ngage, Ikana and other secondary schools. The situation is not any better at Thangatha, Gacibine, Ngongoaka, Ngage, Kalantina, Kioru, Mukothima, Kabuabua, Rukaani, Ntoroni, Miomponi, Turima Tweru and Ura Gate primary schools.

In some instances, some of the pupils turn up in the morning but do not attend the afternoon lessons.

The situation has been worsened by the lack of rains in the last two seasons.

Some headteachers who attended football competition at Ikana Primary School on Monday said the situation was getting worse but declined to make any more comments to journalists for fear of reprisal by their seniors.

"People should be harvesting now but rains came late. There are no hopes of harvesting," one of them said.

Patrick Kiriinya, a parent and committee member of Gatithine Primary, told the Star that the most affected families are those with elderly, people living with disability and small children.

He asked the county government, the office of Tigania East MP Gichunge Kabeabea and MCA King’ori Gituma to move with speed and supply them with relief food.

James Gitonga, a parent at Thangatha Primary said there is no water for domestic use as the seasonal river they depended has dried up.

Gitonga said lives might be lost in Gitithine and Ngongoaka sublocations if the government does not intervene.

A meeting will be held this afternoon to assess the situation.

“We will share to know how the situation is and will write to the special programmes office for aid interventions,” an official said on Thursday.

Some parts of Nyambene and Buuri are also affected.

