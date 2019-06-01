State faulted for crude exhumation for Kitui road

An earthmover with a huge shovel just scooped up six bodies in body bags, four from one family, and deposited them in a common grave.

The plans and the exhumation itself created a furore and great distress. Families said the process had not been explained — the graves had to make way for a tarmacked road.

County and state officials have been condemned for 'bungling' what could have been a smooth process to exhume bodies buried on road reserve in Chuluni, Kitui county.

The contractor also took chunks of private land, residents said.

A member of the family of the late David Muutu blamed state officers for confusion, sorrow and anger that greeted the news that six bodies would have to be exhumed and reburied.

The exhumation was necessary to make way for the 172km Kibwezi-Kitui-Migwani Road being tarmacked by a Chinese firm.

Daniel Mumo spoke to journalists on Thursday after the contractor, Sinohydro Corporation, helped his family exhume and relocate the remains of four family members including his father, Muutu. Bodies of two others were also moved.

An earthmover had dug a huge grave for the re-burial of Mumo’s four relatives. The family had divided it ensure each of the four bodies was in its individual resting place. Body bags were used to move the remains.