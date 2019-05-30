Rebury our relatives with dignity, families tell road contractor

Families whose relatives are buried near the 172km Kibwezi-Mwingi-Migwani road, which is being tarmacked, want the contractor to exhume and rebury the bodies.

At least 14 bodies are buried on a road reserve in Chuluni area of Nzambani district and are set to be reburied on Friday.

The affected families are those of Mausu Ngulu, Daniel Maseki and David Muutu.

The late Mausu family said they were shocked when representatives of Chinese firm Synohydro that is tarmacking the road said they will rebury their relatives in a mass grave.

“It is shocking that the Chinese contractor said they will scoop the bodies of our deceased five relatives and bury them in a mass grave. Only the departed head of the family will be buried in his own grave,” Mausu's widow Nduku said.

Speaking to journalists at her home in at Chuluni, Nduku said even the new yawning graves dug by the contractor do not look decent. “They appear to have no sense of respect for the dead,” she said.

She showed journalists documents from Mutomo law courts ordering the exhumation of the bodies of her relatives.