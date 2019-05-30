Execute culprits to win graft war, politician urges Uhuru

A former MP aspirant in Embu yesterday urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to disregard human rights provisions and let the military execute corruption culprits.

John Mukunji, who contested for Manyatta MP in the last general election, said perpetrators of corruption exploit the Constitution's provisions to escape punishment and that is why there are unending scandals involving billions of shillings.

He said the only way to end corruption is "to have one or two killed by firing squad".

Mukunji said culprits use the money they steal to fight for freedom.

"We can never expect corruption to end unless the culprits are given capital punishment, he said.

Mukunji asked the President to do away with his Big Four agenda of ensuring food security, affordable housing, universal health and manufacturing and focus on corruption.

Considering the manner in which corruption is deep-rooted in Kenya, Uhuru will not get the funds to carry out his agenda, the politician said.

He said the proposed 1.5 per cent tax for affordable housing will go a country that has been unable to fight corruption.

“My advice to the President is, ignore the issue of human rights for these corrupt guys. Let’s not let someone who has stolen a billion be fined Sh500,000 or get anticipatory bail of Sh500,000 when the money is gone already".

Mukunji said chicken thieves are dealt very harshly in the country but those who steal billions of money go scot free.

“We cannot win the fight against corruption at the courts of law in Kenya unless the President handles it himself with the military and gets rid of corrupt individuals."