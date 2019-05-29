Imenti South MP sponsors 1,000 boda boda riders to get licences

Imenti South MP Kathuri Murungi has sponsored 1,000 boda boda operators to get driving licences and reflector jackets through the CDF kitty.

Speaking at Nkubu town on Monday when he presented the licences to the 1,000 operators Kathuri said he thought of the initiative when he heard they were given up to May 1 to comply.

“I didn't want the operators to be arrested for not complying with the regulations,” he said.

He said boda boda operators should acquire licences for them to operate without fear of being arrested.

The legislator said he will also sponsor riders who got good grades but were not able to continue with their education.

“There are many who got good grades in KCSE but were not able to go to college due to lack of school fees. The chairmen of various boda boda saccos should give me the names of such people,” he said.

He said the operators should also form groups and get youth fund to empower themselves.

On increased cases of suicide and murder among youths, the MP said men should stop forcing themselves on women.

“If you are rejected by a woman you should not murder her. You should instead look for another one,” Kathuri said.

“Girls should also stop taking goodies from men who they do not intend to be in a relationship with. They should ask their parents for cash or work for it,” he said.