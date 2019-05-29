NOW COMPLIANT

Imenti South MP sponsors 1,000 boda boda riders to get licences

In Summary

• The legislator said he will also sponsor riders who got good grades but were not able to continue with their education.

Imenti South MP Kathuri Murungi helps a Boda Boda rider wear a reflector jacket at Nkubu town, South Imenti constituency on Monday,May 27,2018. He gave out 1000 driving licences and refectors to Boda Boda operators in the constituency a project funded by CDF in order to comply with Matiangi reguations.
Imenti South MP sponsors boda boda operators Imenti South MP Kathuri Murungi helps a Boda Boda rider wear a reflector jacket at Nkubu town, South Imenti constituency on Monday,May 27,2018. He gave out 1000 driving licences and refectors to Boda Boda operators in the constituency a project funded by CDF in order to comply with Matiangi reguations.
Image: Photo Dennis Dibondo

Imenti South MP Kathuri Murungi has sponsored 1,000 boda boda operators to get driving licences and reflector jackets through the CDF kitty.

Speaking at Nkubu town on Monday when he presented the licences to the 1,000 operators Kathuri said he thought of the initiative when he heard they were given up to May 1 to comply.

“I didn't want the operators to be arrested for not complying with the regulations,” he said.

 

He said boda boda operators should acquire licences for them to operate without fear of being arrested.

The legislator said he will also sponsor riders who got good grades but were not able to continue with their education.

“There are many who got good grades in KCSE but were not able to go to college due to lack of school fees. The chairmen of various boda boda saccos should give me the names of such people,” he said.

 He said the operators should also form groups and get youth fund to empower themselves.

On increased cases of suicide and murder among youths, the MP said men should stop forcing themselves on women.

“If you are rejected by a woman you should not murder her. You should instead look for another one,” Kathuri said.

“Girls should also stop taking goodies from men who they do not intend to be in a relationship with. They should ask their parents for cash or work for it,” he said.

 
 
 

 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STAR REPORTER The Star
Eastern
29 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Mandago's brother found dead in Eldoret
    6h ago Rift Valley

  2. Nyong'o, sister sentencing pushed after skipping court
    11h ago Nyanza

  3. Shalom Hospital in Machakos reopened
    10h ago North Eastern

  4. Sonko pulls down popular city car wash
    1d ago Nairobi

  5. Mombasa woman drowns in 70-foot pit latrine
    1d ago Coast

Latest Videos