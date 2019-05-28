Keep Mpuru, Linturi out of pulpit - Kiraitu

Governor Kiraitu Murungi wants the clergy in Meru not to allow Senator Mithika Linturi and EALA MP Mpuru Aburi in their pulpits because of their persistent criticism of his government.

Kiraitu said the two continue to deceive Meru residents that his regime has failed. The governor said the politicians should repent or they will not enter the Kingdom of God.

Kiraitu accused Mpuru of blasphemy by telling residents that he went to the mountain, prayed and God appeared to him, telling him that Kiraitu’s reign is over.

The governor spoke on Sunday at Kanyakine Catholic Church during the church’s family day.

But Mpuru quickly rubbished Kiraitu’s claims, saying the governor has become "the modern day Herod" who is self-centered and poor in governance.

“It is in public knowledge he has discriminated against some regions in employment and distribution of resources in the county. How can he tells us to move to court whereas we know his misdeeds? No one will move to court," Mpuru told the Star on phone from Arusha.

"I can tell you mzee is asleep. Can’t he remember I went to the mountain and delivered a message he would win and he won? I am telling you the truth. I have gone to the mountain and whether he likes it or not he must go home.”

Kiraitu said some politicians have become so desperate for crowds that they use church altars to make pronouncements that border on mocking God.

He asked the clergy to stamp their authority and stop the sacrilege perpetrated by people who claim to be leaders but lie, insult and speak evil of others from the pulpit.

“Lying is one of the sins prohibited by the Ten Commandments. Some have blatantly lied that they have gone up the mountains and spoken with God about certain political issues. It is only the Biblical Moses who spoke to God and Jesus no longer lives in the mountains," the governor said.

He called upon religious leaders in Meru county to guard the sanctity of religious platforms against abuse by politicians.

Mpuru said Kiraitu and the MCAs and politicians who accompanied him to the church service never mentioned any tangible development his regime has done but turned the holy place into a political ground.