British PM's downfall due to a curse we put on her over miraa ban, say Meru elders

British PM Theresa May's political life was doomed to fail the moment she banned miraa imports, Meru elders have said.

Njuri Ncheke Supreme Council of Elders secretary general Josphat Murangiri on Monday said May's tribulations were due to a curse they put on her after she failed to rescind the decision.

The moratorium took effect in 2014 during the reign of former PM David Cameron. May, then the Home Secretary, played a critical role in enforcing it. The UK had been home to miraa’s biggest markets before the stimulant was declared a class C drug and its imports stopped.

The ban was, however, unpopular in the Meru region, where many farmers rely on the plant to earn a living. They had been getting Sh3 billion in annual revenues and exported about 50 tonnes every week in four flights from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Heathrow Airport.

“Miraa is not a drug. It's a crop like any other. We curse anyone who sabotages growth, trade and chewing of miraa. We're the custodians of the Ameru customs. We preserve and protect the Meru people, their trade, jobs or their boundaries. So, if anybody contravenes, we curse them. We preserve and defend the heritage of Ameru ... Whoever intends to invoke miraa as a drug is already cursed. That’s our stand,” Murangiri said.

Nyambene Miraa Traders Association chairman Kimathi Munjuri said the premier could not go scot-free. He said the tears of many farmers have just come back to haunt her. PM May will stand down on June 7. She has led the UK during a turbulent period in which she has failed to marshal support for her Brexit dealas the country sought to get out of the European Union. She could not get cross-party support and many legislators were against his plan, which included concessions.

On Friday, May, while announcing her resignation in an emotional statement in Downing Street, said she had "done my best" to honour the 2016 EU referendum result.

But Munjrui said, “The gods of Nyambene are hearing our cry. No tear will go in vain. The lords gave a grace period and it has come. It is a warning to those choreographing, doing legislation, comments or cooked research against miraa. They will not succeed. May used her political platform to push a political vendetta.

"There was no research linking miraa to drugs. There was no support by Parliament. The advisory council even cautioned her against the decision. The majority of the British have no issue with miraa, but she took it upon herself to make a unilateral decision. The Conservatives coerced her ... you can’t push a decision down people's throats.”

He said they plan to engage the UK to lift the ban.

Abogeta MCA DMK Kiogora said May's resignation was long overdue. “Let her vanish completely. When she was Home Affairs minister, she banned Miraa from the UK. We will never forget.”

One farmer said, “Njuri Ncheke curse spares no one … Let her swallow her pride.”

The Kenyan government recognises miraa as a cash crop. It set aside Sh1 billion for the sector. President Uhuru Kenyatta also formed a taskforce to look into the sector and recommend ways that would strengthen it.

(Edited by F'Orieny)