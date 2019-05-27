Kibwana revives rivalry with Kalonzo

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has revived his rivalry with Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

He has accused Kalonzo of using his cronies to insult him in public and on social media.

Speaking on Thursday during a tour to launch water projects in Kilili-Kalamba ward, Kibwana said Kalonzo’s ‘antagonising party brigade’ has been on a malicious campaign against his achievements.

“You will not find them where people are discussing development agenda like here, but they have been moving from one funeral gathering to another across the county insulting me,” said Kibwana.

The governor wondered why Kalonzo has been against him yet it is only in Makueni where he has the full support of the Kamba community.

“I want to send a strong message to Kalonzo that he should go slow on Makueni. I have been silent but his foot soldiers have continued attacking me,” he said.

Kibwana fell out with Kalonzo after the party leader declared his support for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government without consulting other leaders from the region.

The move was of no benefit to the community, Kibwana said.

Kibwana, the Wiper party chairman, asked Kalonzo to support another Kamba leader who wants to vie for president instead of being an obstacle.

Both Kibwana and Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua have declared their interest in running for president in 2022.