Leaders condemn spate of insecurity in Marsabit

Marsabit leaders on Thursday condemned the rising insecurity witnessed in the county, especially in Saku sub-county.

In the last month, at least 15 people, mostly herders, have been killed in unclear circumstances.

Marsabit Governor Mohamud Ali, Saku MP Dido Ali Raso and Sagante ward representative Sora Katelo spoke at Manyatta Jillo during the burial of two herders killed by armed gunmen on Wednesday night.

Governor Ali said the spiralling insecurity in the sub-county showed a laxity by security forces.

He called for an investigation of politicians uttering inflammatory statements that could cause disunity among the communities in the county.

The governor said the national government should ensure citizens are safe and their property secure.

Saku MP Dido Ali Raso criticised the government for the withdrawal of guns from police reservists as the decision had escalated crime in the constituency.

He demanded Interior cabinet secretary issue an order for the reservists to be given back their guns to end the killing of innocent citizens.

Dido said the reservists understand the terrain better and are a crucial part of the security forces battling the bandits.

He called for the sacking of the county commissioner over the loss of innocent lives.

Sagante Ward Representative Sora Katelo also blamed the national government for the disarmament of the reservists without considering the security of the citizens.

Last week, the government took guns held by NPR in the county to allow for fresh vetting and registration after claims that some of them were involved in tribal clashes.

(Edited by O. Owino)