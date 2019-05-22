Munya, Mithika and Aburi unite to counter Kiraitu

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, EALA MP Mpuru Aburi and Trade CS Peter Munya have formed an alliance to counter Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi.

The three have been attending functions together. They have also pledged to work together. Linturi and Aburi campaigned for Kiraitu in the run-up to the 2017 General Election, but they have abandoned him and turned into his nemesis.

They attended a burial in Kianjai, Tigania West, on Saturday.

Munya said they have resolved to work together for the sake of Meru.

The leaders have rejected a proposal by Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri and Kiraitu to meet in Limuru to chart the way forward for Mt Kenya politics.

But Aburi said Meru has its kingpin and has nothing to talk about with their Central counterparts.

Kiraitu and Kiunjuri want to do away with Tangatanga and Kieleweke teams and go to the polls as Mount Kenya bloc. Kiraitu has been an ally of Kiunjuri. Kiunjuri might want to seek Kiraitu's support to get a big national seat, probably being a running mate in 2022.

"Whenever it comes to politics, Mt Kenya comes down and Meru is seen from the other side, but after that, we are forgotten. Meru will not back any other leader, we have our very own kingpin and if it's about 2022 negotiations, it's too early," Aburi said.

The MP said Mt Kenya leaders should stop politicking about 2022 and focus on the Big Four agenda.

The MP also tore into Kiraitu, whom he accused of brokering power on behalf of Merus.

"This time we will not allow him to speak on our behalf. We have capable leaders who can speak. Since 1992, he has been benefiting from power brokerage on behalf of Meru," Aburi said.

CS Munya said they have formed a pact with Linturi and Aburi and have resolved they will not go to Limuru.

"We can't go to Limuru to talk about Mt Kenya politics yet President Uhuru Kenyatta wants us to stop politicking about 2022 and focus on development," Munya said.

He said it is too early to decide the region's kingpin because Uhuru is still at the helm.

"President Kenyatta is still our leader and when the time comes, he should be the one calling on us to forge our future. We won't accept to be called by miscellaneous people," Munya said.

He said leaders should concentrate on what they were elected for.

"The best preparation is to work where you have been elected or appointed," Munya said.

The CS said together with Aburi and Linturi, they have also agreed to support constitutional amendments to bring peace and unity to the country.