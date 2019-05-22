Makueni hospital gets power for its machines

Makueni Referral Hospital will start treating patients with fractures after a new transformer was installed.

Kenya Power installed a transformer than can power the imaging machine given under the Managed Equipment Services (MES) programme of the national government.

The machine could not function due to the low voltage transformer initially in use.

“The machine is used to do X-rays especially on patients fitted with metals within the body due to a fracture. The doctor uses the images to know whether the metal is well placed,” hospital head Daniel Gichogo said.

He said a CT scan machine that was given under the same programme has been tested and will soon be handed over to the hospital.

“The CT Scan machine was tested by the contractor and we expect it be handed over to the hospital after addressing structural issues,” Gichogo told the Star in his office.

Makueni County Commissioner Mohammed Maalim said supply of the machines was made possible through the new multi-agency approach to development.

“I laud the President for initiating the County Development Implementation Committee that brings together officers from parastatals, county and national governments. Through this approach,all agencies now address issues from one point of understanding. A good example is the installation of that transformer at Makueni Referral Hospital,” Maalim said.

The image intensifier has been lying unused for the past year due to a low voltage transformer.

The commissioner disclosed that the Kako/Kathozweni schemes at Kyunyu and Muusini will soon be installed with transformers to enable irrigation.

The schemes were to receive water from two boreholes that were sunk in 2017 but stalled due to a faulty transformer installed last year.

“KPLC has promised to fast track the project and ensure the transformers are installed by next week,” Maalim said.

The boreholes for the two irrigation schemes were sunk at a cost Sh60 million.

Farmers are eagerly waiting for the launch of the two projects to produce food.