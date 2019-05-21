Mbeere MP praises residents for many children

Mbeere North MP Muriuki Njagagua has thanked his residents for heeding his advice to have more children to save the constituency from being scrapped over low population.

Njagagua said Mbeere North constituency is no longer at risk of being scrapped or merged with another for failure to reach the population threshold required by law.

He spoke at Kageri Catholic Church where he hosted Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria during a fundsdrive.

Njagagua asked the youth to continue giving birth so the constituency can have adequate numbers.

“The youth should go and make things better. I am happy to report that we are now okay but don’t stop there. The youth should continue,” Njagagua said amidst laughter.

He proposed that wards in his constituency should be increased to at least five for better representation.

Njagagua was accompanied by Embu Senator Njeru Ndwiga and Tharaka MP Gitonga Muragara and MCAs Nathan Mwari, Newton Kariuki and Kinyua Mbui.

He said he had sued the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to increase the wards.

He said he was promised his request will be considered during the next boundaries review.

The MP called upon elected leaders from the area, particularly the ward representatives, to help him push for creation of more wards to facilitate proper representation of the people.

Njagagua and his colleagues expressed anger at what they described as harassment of elected leaders by police through arbitrary arrest over lawful activities like demonstrations.

They said elected leaders speak for the people and when they express their views over the needs of their people they should not be arrested and locked up in police cells.

MP Muragara said legislators require freedom to deliver to the people who elected them without harassment.

Senator Ndwiga condemned harassment of politicians.

Gatundu MP Kuria asked Mt Kenya leaders to meet and negotiate with those who are seeking the presidency so that they can look after the welfare of their people.