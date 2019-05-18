Kitui factory receives fabric to stitch uniforms

President Uhuru Kenyatta has delivered on his promise to give Kitui County Textile Centre the tender to manufacture uniforms for all chiefs and assistants.

Two Administration Police trucks on Thursday delivered 23,400 metres of fabric at the Sh168 million county government-owned garment factory.

A total of 6,600 units of uniforms are to be produced, not only for chiefs and their assistants but also for assistant county commissioners.

When Uhuru visited Masii in Machakos to launch the Huduma Namba registration in March, he told Governor Charity Ngilu the national government would give Kicotec the tender to make uniforms for chiefs and assistants.

The uniform fabric delivered by AP Service Quarter Master Francis Kamau was handed over to Ngilu by acting county commissioner Jackson ole Kyuta.

“The President has granted the wish of the governor. The materials delivered today are for uniforms of all chiefs, the assistant chiefs and assistant county commissioners. More material will be delivered for county commissioners and their deputies' uniforms,” Ole Kyuta said.