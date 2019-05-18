UHURU'S PROMISE TO KITUI

Kitui factory receives fabric to stitch uniforms

Was delivered to make 6,600 units of uniforms for chiefs and their assistants, assistant county commissioners

In Summary

• Two AP trucks delivered 23,400 metres of uniform materials on Thursday. 

• Ngilu says factory now under 24-hour guard. 

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, county police commander Lydia ligami and acting county commissioner Jackson ole Kyuta offload uniform materials on Thursday.
Image: Musembi Nzengu

President Uhuru Kenyatta has delivered on his promise to give Kitui County Textile Centre the tender to manufacture uniforms for all chiefs and assistants. 

Two Administration Police trucks on Thursday delivered 23,400 metres of fabric at the Sh168 million county government-owned garment factory.

A total of 6,600 units of uniforms are to be produced, not only for chiefs and their assistants but also for assistant county commissioners. 

 

When Uhuru visited Masii in Machakos to launch the  Huduma Namba registration in March, he told Governor Charity Ngilu the national government would give Kicotec the tender to make uniforms for chiefs and assistants.

The uniform fabric delivered by AP Service Quarter Master Francis Kamau was handed over to Ngilu by acting county commissioner Jackson ole Kyuta.

“The President has granted the wish of the governor. The materials delivered today are for uniforms of all chiefs, the assistant chiefs and assistant county commissioners. More material will be delivered for county commissioners and their deputies' uniforms,” Ole Kyuta said.

Kitui acting county commissioner Jackson ole Kyuta speaks during the delivery of the chiefs uniform material at Kicotec on Thursday
Image: Musembi Nzengu

He said the business deal Kicotec had struck with the government was not a one-off occasion. He said that with the deal, the factory had become a high-security facility and will be under 24-hour guard.

“There will be police officers manning the place day and night,” Ngilu said.

She said the deal to make uniforms for top national government officers had proved critics of Kicotec wrong, as "it is clear that it is a very viable project."

She said Kitui assembly will pass legislation to fully operationalise the factory.

 

The factory is not only in line with the government's manufacturing agenda but also provides employment to Kitui youths, Ngilu said. 

She said it will help alleviate poverty.

Ngilu said her admiration will set up two other garment factories in Mwingi and Mutomo towns to provide more jobs. 

(Edited by R.Wamochie)

by MUSEMBI NZENGU News Correspondent
Eastern
18 May 2019 - 00:00

