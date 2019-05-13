Kamba appointments 'leftovers', says Ngilu

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has dismissed as a drop in the ocean the recent appointments of Kamba people to the government.

Ngilu said the appointments will not have any meaningful development impact in the region.

"Some of these appointments you are celebrating cannot influence any meaningful development for this region. I am afraid some of those appointed to certain boards do not have powers to employ leave alone influencing development," she said on Saturday in Mbooni during the burial of former Makueni MCA Joseph Musya.

Ngilu said that the actual sharing of government positions happened on August 8, 2017, and anything else that happened afterwards, including the handshake, is nothing but an afterthought.

She said that if the community wants to enjoy the real power it should ensure it will be in government in 2022 by right and not default.

"Never again should we allow ourselves to be outside the government. We should collaborate with other communities and ensure we are in government through our own vote because it's the only way we will be able to earn big positions in the government."

The Kitui governor's sentiments were echoed by Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr, who cautioned the community against celebrating appointments.

"The handshake that we need to see is one that brings us projects such as the Konza Techno city and Thwake Dam. Appointments that are made to only put salaries into the pockets of certain individuals are not worth celebrating," Mutula said.

He, however, asked the appointees to ensure they use their "little power" to develop to the region.

Former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile and former Mbooni MP Kisoi Munyao were recently appointed to the boards of Tanathi Water Works Development Agency Board and Export Processing Authority (EPZ)​ respectively.

The recently appointed Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai is also from Ukambani.