DEADLY SNAKE

Snakebite victim dies due to lack of anti-venom drug

Villager was bitten by a black mamba last week as he herded cattle.

In Summary

• Man could not get treatment in three health facilities because they had no snakebite drugs.

• Ward rep pleads to county government to stock hospitals with anti-venom serum.

The venomous puff adder
Image: FILE

A snakebite victim suffered a painful death due to lack of anti-venom drugs in health facilities near his Kivaa home.

Kisoi Nzola was laid to rest in an emotional send-off on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old man from Twamakaa Hills was looking after his cows when a black mamba bit his right leg. 

 

He was rushed to Kaewa Health Centre, then to Kivaa Level 3 Hospital and Matuu Level 4 Hospital. None of them had anti-venom drugs.

Nzola was finally transferred to Kitui Level 4 Hospital which had the drugs he needed, but it was too late. He died hours later. 

Kivaa MCA Justus Kiteng'u said several people in the area had died of snake bites and appealed to the Machakos county government to equip hospitals with anti-venom drugs.

He told residents to promptly report the presence of deadly snakes to the KWS.

Kiteng'u acknowledged the importance of wildlife for tourist attraction, but people must be safe. He said those injured or killed by wild animals should be compensated.

“I plead with the National Assembly to compensate victims of snakebites. Kisoi Nzola was the sole breadwinner and he has left a young family behind," he said.

Eastern
11 May 2019 - 00:00

