Commissioner denies police harassed public in search of OCS's killers

Nobody was roughed up by the police during the search for the killers of Chuka Police Station Commanding officer, Eastern Regional Commissioner Isaiah Nakoru has said.

Nakoru said the search for OCS Joseph Kinyua’s killers was conducted in a humane manner, contrary to claims by some human rights activists that the public was harassed and mistreated by the police.

“The police were very humane. Nobody was harassed."

Four suspects in Kinyua's murder were on Tuesday remanded by a Runjenjes court for 14 days for the police to conclude their investigations.

Senior principal magistrate Josphat Gichimu ordered the detention of Joseph Muriithi, Andrew Gikinda, Obadiah Kinyua and David Mugambi after the prosecution applied for their confinement at Runyenjes Police Station.

The commissioner, who was speaking to journalists in his Embu office on Wednesday, at the same time warned those making reckless statements likely to spark violence after 11 people were killed in Marsabit on Monday along the Ethiopian border.