Commissioner denies police harassed public in search of OCS's killers

• Regional commissioner commends officers for a job humanely done while looking for the murderers of Tharaka Nithi police boss.
• Four suspects were on Tuesday remanded for 14 days as the police conclude their investigations.
Nobody was roughed up by the police during the search for the killers of Chuka Police Station Commanding officer, Eastern Regional Commissioner Isaiah Nakoru has said.
Nakoru said the search for OCS Joseph Kinyua’s killers was conducted in a humane manner, contrary to claims by some human rights activists that the public was harassed and mistreated by the police.
“The police were very humane. Nobody was harassed."
Four suspects in Kinyua's murder were on Tuesday remanded by a Runjenjes court for 14 days for the police to conclude their investigations.
Senior principal magistrate Josphat Gichimu ordered the detention of Joseph Muriithi, Andrew Gikinda, Obadiah Kinyua and David Mugambi after the prosecution applied for their confinement at Runyenjes Police Station.
The commissioner, who was speaking to journalists in his Embu office on Wednesday, at the same time warned those making reckless statements likely to spark violence after 11 people were killed in Marsabit on Monday along the Ethiopian border.
He asked the media to be factually in their coverage of security matters to avoid incitement of certain communities.
The Marsabit killings happened at Forolle near the Kenya-Ethiopia border.
Nakoru said security had been beefed up in the area and appealed to residents to live harmoniously.
The gun-toting assailants sprayed bullets on locals who, ironically, were attending a security meeting.
Nakoru asked the media to highlight the government’s Big Four agenda on universal health, food security, manufacturing and affordable housing as they were central in helping the public to uplift their standard of living.
He cited cases of youths who had come up with innovative ways of farming and were making a lot of money.
He, in particular, commended a young man in Ishiara, Mbeere North, who earns millions of shillings from vegetables.