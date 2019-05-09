Meru MCAs reject Sh80 million free milk programme

A section of Meru MCAs want the Sh80 million free milk programme discontinued.

The MCAs accuse Governor Kiraitu Murungi of having a poor sense of priority and failing to carry out public participation before implementing the project as enshrined in the Constitution.

But speaking yesterday in South and North Imenti subcounties, Education executive Linner Nkirote defended the project saying in the 2017-18 financial year the county government constructed more than 40 classes.

Nkirote released Sh50 million for construction of more ECDE classes and vocational centres in the two counties.

Deputy Speaker Elius Murega and MCAs Shadrack Kamencu, Kimathi Ithibua, Andermson Muriki and Gacheri Muthuri are among dissenting reps who want the milk project stoppedand the money be used to hire ECDE teachers, buy learning materials and build more ECDE classes.

Gacheri termed the Sh80 million milk program a cash cow as the farmer’s milk prices have never increased despite high demand for the commodity.

The project was approved by the assembly.

CEC Nkirote dismissed claims that no single class has been constructed and that ECDE milk program should be replaced with classes.

She said the governor has invested much in early childhood learning and asked the critics to go to the ground and see for themselves.

Igoji East MCA John Kireria hailed Kiraitu's administration saying in two years there is a big difference in education .

“We have books for early learners, kids are taking milk and model classrooms are being constructed," Kireria said.

Last week, Meru MCAs accused Governor Kiraitu's administration of low absorption of development funds.