APPOINTMENT

Isiolo's new Agriculture CEC takes office

Says he will work tirelessly to curb contagious animal diseases in county.

In Summary

• Mwongela promises to introduce subsistence farming to cushion herders from drought and famine.

• He is the second person from Meru county to join Governor Mohammed Kuti's cabinet.

River Ewaso Nyiro in Isiolo, the main water source for most of the county
Image: FILE

Isiolo's new minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries took the oath of office and promised  to turn around the livelihoods of residents.

Dr Lawrence Mwongela said he will introduce subsistence farming to cushion herders from drought and famine experienced in parts of the county.

Mwongela is the second person from Meru county to join Governor Mohammed Kuti's cabinet since Mwenda Thiribi resigned as CEC finance last year.

The position was held by Abdulahi Haji in acting capacity.

Mwongela said he will work tirelessly to curb contagious animal diseases in Isiolo. 

He said the fight against livestock diseases can only be won if  herders are sensitized and their animals vaccinated.

He said his ministry will device strategies to contain diseases like foot and mouth, lambskin disease, anthrax, sheep and goats pox and other contagious diseases.

“We will put measures to contain those diseases and once we contain them it will be easier to access export markets,” he said.

Mwongela was vetted and approved by county assembly committee on appointments.

by GERALD MUTETHIA Correspondent, Meru
Eastern
09 May 2019 - 00:00

