4.5 million Eastern residents get Huduma Namba

Administrator urges the clergy to mobilise more Kenyans to register in the remaining days

Image: REUBEN GITHINJI

Over 4.5 million Eastern region residents have registered for Huduma Namba, despite the propaganda that the number is satanic and can be used in sorcery.

Eastern regional commissioner Isaiah Nakoru said yesterday he is confident they will attain the eight million target.

Nakoru urged Kenyans to register to avoid a last minute rush at the lapse of the 45 days of mass registration.

He said more people are registering after different stakeholders demystified the myths earlier associated with the number.

The administrator also credited the huge turnout to the security in most parts of the region, which has enabled the operation to move on efficiently.

He urged the clergy to mobilise more Kenyans to register in the remaining days.

Nakoru spoke during a tour of three registration centres in Embu county, which were jammed with citizens seeking to beat the May 17 deadline.

The majority of those registering were parents who brought their children because they might not get an opportunity after schools open.

Nakoru was flanked by Embu county commissioner Abdullahi Galgalo, county police commander Daniel Rukunga and Mbeere North deputy county commissioner Christopher Siele.

They said that Niims seeks to improve service delivery to the people.

by REUBEN GITHINJI Corespondent, Embu
Eastern
08 May 2019 - 00:00

