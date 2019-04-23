Njuki, Mbiuki want road contractor kicked out

Two political leaders have criticised a contractor for failing to build the Keria-Magutuni-Kathwana road despite receiving Sh80 million.

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki and Maara MP Kareke Mbiuki said they were disappointed the contractor did not keep his word even after the Deputy President launched the tarmacking of the road.

The two spoke after residents expressed frustrations over the delayed tarmacking of the key road as promised by the national government three years ago. They spoke during the opening of Kaare Market in Maara constituency.

The leaders want Infrastructure CS James Macharia and the Kenya National Highways Authority to intervene and cancel the contract awarded to Mastermind Tobacco owner Wilfred Murungi. They want a new contractor assigned.

“He [Murungi] has brought shame to us because after launching the road with the DP two years ago, there has been no progress. He is one of us but that does not mean he cannot be sacked, we want serious people to be awarded the contract regardless of where they come from,” Governor Njuki said.

“All what our people want is development, with road tarmacking being one of them. We are not interested with where the contractor comes from,” the governor said.

Mbiuki accused Murungi of receiving Sh80 million and doing nothing on the project. Murungi had promised to ensure the road is tarmacked to the best standards.

“I want him to go and look for other means of getting money rather than using public funds meant for development,” Mbiuki said.

Hundreds of residents, who had attended the opening of Kaare market and police post also said Murungi should lose the contract.