Cleric 'prophesies' Kivuti will be deputy president

A cleric has "prophesied" former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti will be deputy president. Runyenjes MP Eric Muchangi says the cleric had predicted he would be a lawmaker and the "prophecy came to pass".

Bishop Nelson Kinoti of the Victory Manifestation Christian Centre (Macedonia Church) in Ena Village, Embu East subcounty, said on Sunday that God spoke to him and told him Kivuti would in future be a DP. Kivuti was present.

“God has told me that in future you will be the Vice President of Kenya," Kinoti said.

He did not, however, specify when Kivuti "would become the DP".

Kinoti said if the prediction does not come to pass, Kivuti should ensure he is arrested and punished for telling lies.

Kivuti is a great ally of Deputy President William Ruto. He has hosted the DP at his Kanyuambora residence in Mbeere North subcounty several times. Ruto is gunning for presidency in 2022.

Kinoti was speaking during seven-year cerebrations of his ministry. He said he has been praying for the former senator and God had shown him he would come to his church to worship and that his presence in the church was a fulfilment of the revelation.

MP Muchangi said he believes prophesy would come to pass.

The MP said he started attending the church way before he became MP.

“I came here in the past, and I was told I shall be an MP. The prediction came to pass,” Muchangi said.

Kivuti, who lost in the governor's race in the 2017 General Election said he will support Governor Martin Wambora to deliver to Embu residents.

Kivuti, Muchangi and Woman Representative Jane Wanjuki asked churches and Kenyans at large to pray for the rain.

Bishop Kinoti also criticised churches that are against Huduma Namba, claiming it’s a satanic number.

He said the drive is genuine and there is no cause for alarm.