Drunk orphans' fight over land ends in death

Orphan allegedly stabs his elder brother after a drinking spree

In Summary

• Neighbours say not the first time they fought over land.

• Suspect still at large, police after him. 

Embu Level 5 Teaching and Referral Hospital to whose mortuary the victim was taken
Image: Reuben Githinji

An Embu orphan died on Friday after he and his younger brother allegedly fought over their family’s land after a drinking spree. 

Sammy Munene, 25, is reported to have stabbed his brother Sylvester Ngugi, 30, in the chest killing him instantly.

They fought at Makengi location, Embu North subcounty, following a fierce argument.

Embu North police commandant Godfrey Muliro said the two brothers had gone out to drink at Makuti Bar left and for home around midnight.  

He said they were heard arguing which of them should inherit how much of the land left behind by their parents.

Muliro said a fight exploded between the two orphans when Munene stabbed Ngugi with a knife. 

The body was taken to Embu Level 5 Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary. 

The police boss said they are hunting the suspect, who is still at large.

Muliro said they had been informed that this was not the first time the two had exchanged blows over the issue.

The villagers said at around 11.30pm, the suspect had reported at Makengi Administration Police camp that his brother had assaulted him and injured him on the head and hand.

The residents said, however, that he escaped after they reported his brother's death.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)

by REUBEN GITHINJI Corespondent, Embu
Eastern
22 April 2019 - 00:00

