ACK pastor on 'fast and prayer' retreat goes missing

An Anglican Church of Kenya preacher who left home for an 11-day retreat "to fast and pray" cannot be traced.

The 32-year-old Stanley Kivuti, who is the in-charge of Gikuuri ACK parish in Embu East, left his Kianjokoma home on April 4 for Shunem Retreat Centre at Piai in neighbouring Kirinyaga County. He has since then remained incommunicado.

He had asked his wife Catherine to pack some clothes to use for three days.

Catherine said her husband left home for the retreat centre, which is 30km away at 10am. The mother of a two-year-old child called in the evening to inquire if he arrived safely.

“His mobile phone was off and I thought that he was deep in prayer,” said Catherine.

The phone remained off and she decided to go to the retreat centre to find out what was happening. She was dumb-founded after learning that he never reported to the retreat centre.

Catherine and the other family members have unsuccessfully searched for him in all places they thought he could have gone.

They have now reported the matter to Manyatta police Station. A police search is yet to yield fruit.

Catherine is apprehensive over the clergyman's security and has appealed for help on social media so that anybody who knows of his whereabouts can get in touch with either the family of the police.

The distraught woman has also asked from the administration of Embu ACK diocese to help.

Catherine said Kivuti left home in blue jeans and a navy blue shirt.