Thwake dam site workers demand pay rise and toilets

Work at Thwake multipurpose dam came to a standstill yesterday as skilled but casual workers demanded better pay and other terms of engagement.

The workers assembled at the gate complaining that they were paid less than what the employer promised.

They said they worked long hours and that they were discriminated against during recruitment for permanent positions. They said their pay was delayed and that they laid off without valid reasons.

“When I was being assigned duties, I was told my pay will be Sh1,200 per day, but the sub-contractor I was placed under changed the terms and now I earnSh411 per day and it is delayed,” mason Jacob Mutunga said.

Kyalo Musingila said he worked for only one week after reporting at the dam site in February this year.

“I was subjected to an interview and picked as one of the welders but the only assignment I get some days is in the crasher as a casual,” he said.

The workers demand hourly pay of Sh158 for truck drivers, Sh130 for mechanics and Sh200 for operators.

Welders, masons and carpenters demanded Sh120 per hour while unskilled labourers sought Sh80. The cooks want a salary of Sh35,000-38,000 per month.

The workers accused sub-contractors of preferring newcomers for available vacancies to those who were interviewed for permanent jobs.