EFFICIENT SERVICES

Merus urged to get Huduma Namba

Kalonzo says number is not satanic as claimed by opponents

In Summary

• County commissioner Allan Machari says only 48 per cent of the possible 1.6 million residents have registered.

• Kalonzo says Huduma Namba will help win the fight against terror groups like al Shabaab

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, deputy governor Titus Ntuchiu and county commissioner Allan Machari at Maua town for Huduma Namba sensitization, April 10, 2019
SENSITIZATION TOUR: Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, deputy governor Titus Ntuchiu and county commissioner Allan Machari at Maua town for Huduma Namba sensitization, April 10, 2019

The turnout for Huduma Namba registration in Meru county is low, officials have said.

County commissioner Allan Machari said only 48 per cent of the possible 1.6 million residents have registered.

He said residents are not taking up the National Integrated Identity Management System registration exercise with the seriousness it deserves.

Machari urged residents to turn out and register in large numbers.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo said Huduma Namba will help win the fight against terror groups like al Shabaab.

Meru Deputy Governor Titus Ntuchiu said their administration supports Huduma Namba registration.

They spoke in Maua town, Igembe South subcounty, Meru during a sensitisation tour.

Kalonzo said the Eastern region must shun critics who say the number is satanic.

He said Huduma Namba is of immense importance to the government as well as mwananchi for efficient services.

“Huduma Namba is a genuine exercise and it has nothing to do with the satanic number. I am a Christian and I can confidently confirm that; therefore, let us embrace it for our own good," he said.

“This special identification will make the country more secure, rid us of criminals and other ill-intentioned people who use fake identity cards to enter through our border points.” 

by GERALD MUTEHIA
Eastern
12 April 2019 - 09:03

Related Articles

Most Popular

  1. Merus urged to get Huduma Namba
    9h ago Eastern

  2. Mumias not selling assets, says chairman
    18h ago Western

  3. Biometric registration to get rid of ghost workers
    18h ago North Eastern

  4. Residents eject contractor from Sh24bn dam site
    18h ago Central

  5. City hawkers to be licensed, pay fees under bill
    18h ago Nairobi

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES