Merus urged to get Huduma Namba

The turnout for Huduma Namba registration in Meru county is low, officials have said.

County commissioner Allan Machari said only 48 per cent of the possible 1.6 million residents have registered.

He said residents are not taking up the National Integrated Identity Management System registration exercise with the seriousness it deserves.

Machari urged residents to turn out and register in large numbers.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo said Huduma Namba will help win the fight against terror groups like al Shabaab.

Meru Deputy Governor Titus Ntuchiu said their administration supports Huduma Namba registration.

They spoke in Maua town, Igembe South subcounty, Meru during a sensitisation tour.

Kalonzo said the Eastern region must shun critics who say the number is satanic.

He said Huduma Namba is of immense importance to the government as well as mwananchi for efficient services.

“Huduma Namba is a genuine exercise and it has nothing to do with the satanic number. I am a Christian and I can confidently confirm that; therefore, let us embrace it for our own good," he said.

“This special identification will make the country more secure, rid us of criminals and other ill-intentioned people who use fake identity cards to enter through our border points.”